FlashCloud Intelligence Launches Social Intent, a Buying Intent Signal Data for B2B Sellers to Identify Interested Prospects on Social Media

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - FlashCloud Intelligence, a leading provider of Go-to-Market intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, Social Intent, a powerful buying intent signal data that enables B2B sellers to identify prospects talking about specific keywords or topics on social media.

With Social Intent, B2B sellers can now identify interested prospects. The feature is designed to provide real-time insights on social media activities of prospects, helping sellers to tailor their sales pitch and engage with them at the right time.

"Social Intent is a game-changer for B2B sellers," said Jerry Limber, SVP of Product Strategy and Revenue Operations of FlashCloud Intelligence. "We understand the challenges that sellers face in identifying and engaging with prospects on social media. Social Intent is designed to provide real-time insights on social media activities of prospects, helping sellers to tailor their sales pitch and engage with them at the right time."

Social Intent uses advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze social media conversations and identify buying signals that indicate a prospect's interest in a specific product or service. The feature can track and analyze social media conversations on various platforms.

With Social Intent, B2B sellers can:

  • Identify prospects who are actively talking about specific keywords or topics on social media

  • Engage with prospects at the right time with a tailored sales pitch

  • Increase the chances of closing a deal by targeting interested prospects

FlashCloud Intelligence's Social Intent feature is now available to all customers of its flagship product, FlashInfo. FlashInfo provides real-time insights on market trends, competitor activities, and customer behavior, helping B2B sellers to make informed decisions.

"Our goal at FlashCloud Intelligence is to provide our customers with the best Go-to-Market intelligence solutions that enable them to make informed decisions," said Jerry Limber. "We are confident that Social Intent will help our customers to identify interested prospects and maximize the chances of closing a deal."

About FlashCloud Intelligence:

FlashCloud Intelligence is a leading provider of Go-to-Market intelligence solutions that enable B2B sellers to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. Its flagship product, FlashInfo, provides real-time insights on sales intelligence, competitor activities, and prospect behavior, helping sellers to identify opportunities and maximize revenue.

Company Name: FlashCloud Intelligence
Contact Person Name: Nina Zhao
Email Address: marketing@myflashcloud.com
Location: San Francisco, CA, US
Website: https://www.myflashcloud.com/

