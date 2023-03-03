IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) IGM today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $933 million during February 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $258.0 billion at February 28, 2023, compared with $259.5 billion at January 31, 2023, and $267.7 billion at February 28, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $258.0 billion were down 0.6% in the month. Total net inflows were $933 million compared to net inflows of $1.3 billion in February 2022. Investment fund net sales were $346 million compared to net sales of $1.0 billion in February 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $115.0 billion were down 0.4% in the month. Total net inflows were $489 million compared to net inflows of $783 million in February 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $192.2 billion were down 0.8% in the month. Total net inflows were $309 million compared to net inflows of $409 million in February 2022. Investment fund net sales were $222 million compared to net sales of $429 million in February 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended February 28, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 92.6 30.8 123.4

137.7 261.1

ETF net creations - - -

84.7 (1) 84.7

Investment fund net sales 92.6 30.8 123.4

222.4 345.8

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

86.9 (2) 86.9

Managed asset net sales 92.6 30.8 123.4

309.3 432.7

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales 14.4 5.8 20.2 (3)























IGM Product net sales 107.0 36.6 143.6























Other net flows 381.5 118.1 499.8



499.8















Net flows 488.5 154.7 643.4

309.3 932.5 (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,085.5 114.7 1,200.2

857.9 2,058.1

Dealer gross inflows 1,441.9 511.1 1,953.0



1,953.0

















Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) February 2023 January 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 102,469 103,289 (0.8 %) Other assets under advisement 12,501 12,101 3.3 % Assets under advisement 114,970 115,390 (0.4 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,754 4,771 (0.4 %) Other assets under advisement 25,862 26,020 (0.6 %) Assets under advisement 30,616 30,791 (0.6 %) Total





Assets under management 107,223 108,060 (0.8 %) Other assets under advisement 38,357 38,114 0.6 % Assets under advisement 145,580 146,174 (0.4 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,462 56,705 (0.4 %) ETFs 5,234 5,244 (0.2 %) Investment funds 61,696 61,949 (0.4 %)







Institutional SMA 6,767 6,742 0.4 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,126 48,837 (1.5 %) Total Institutional SMA 54,893 55,579 (1.2 %) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 116,589 117,528 (0.8 %) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,638 76,260 (0.8 %) Total 192,227 193,788 (0.8 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,234 5,244 (0.2 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,091 7,079 0.2 % Total ETFs 12,325 12,323 0.0 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 223,812 225,588 (0.8 %) Other assets under advisement 34,161 33,901 0.8 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 257,973 259,489 (0.6 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 102,557 Other assets under advisement 12,066 Assets under advisement 114,623 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,747 Other assets under advisement 25,676 Assets under advisement 30,423 Total

Assets under management 107,304 Other assets under advisement 37,735 Assets under advisement 145,039



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,401 ETFs 5,461 Investment funds 61,862 Institutional SMA 6,644 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,995 Total Institutional SMA 54,639



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 116,501 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,260 Total 191,761



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,461 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,029 Total ETFs 12,490



Consolidated

Assets under management 223,805 Other assets under advisement 33,569 Assets under management and advisement(5) 257,374





1 ETF net creations excludes $72.1 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 $20.3 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at February 28, 2023. ($4.2 billion at January 31, 2023). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $258 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

