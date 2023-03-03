Q-railing Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Board of Directors, has named Jan Hulin, President of Q-railing – North America

Q-railing, a worldwide provider of "Premium" glass balustrade and railing systems has named Jan Hulin, President of Q-railing – North America. Jan Hulin is the current General Manager for Q-railing – North America with over 15 years of experience working with European building products. Mr. Hulin has utilized his knowledge of aluminum, glass, fenestration, and façade products to launch solutions from European system suppliers into new international markets. He was the former General Manager for Reynaers Aluminum in Scandinavia and Regional Manager for Reynaers Aluminum in North America. Jan has a global view on business with the know-how to adapt products to local markets.

TUSTIN, Calif. (PRWEB) March 03, 2023

Q-railing, a worldwide provider of "Premium" glass balustrade and railing systems has named Jan Hulin, President of Q-railing – North America. Jan Hulin is the current General Manager for Q-railing – North America with over 15 years of experience working with European building products. Mr. Hulin has utilized his knowledge of aluminum, glass, fenestration, and façade products to launch solutions from European system suppliers into new international markets. He was the former General Manager for Reynaers Aluminum in Scandinavia and Regional Manager for Reynaers Aluminum in North America. Jan has a global view on business with the know-how to adapt products to local markets.

Over the past 5 years, Jan has established a nationwide sales network, reaching from Washington State, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and New York; expanded Q-railing – NA to 3 office locations, including, California, New York, and Florida; forged an industry leading logistics network of suppliers and partners, and expanded Q-railing's service offering to include, design support, shop drawings and engineering for medium to large scale commercial projects.

"We are honored to name Jan Hulin, President of this fast-growing organization" Andre Van Uitert, (COO) Chief Commercial Officer & Member, Board of Directors, Q-railing Europe GmbH & Co. KG "Jan' leadership has fostered tremendous growth for Q-railing within the North American market. His focus on organizational development has been instrumental to developing a strong local team. Under his guidance we are confident, Q-railing will continue to flourish within this market."

Jan Hulin, possess a master's degree in Physical Education & Movement Sciences from Ghent University in Belgium and a master's degree in Business Administration from Tias Business School in the Netherlands.

About Q-railing – North America

Q-railing, headquartered in Emmerich am Rhein, Germany, is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing railing system providers in the world today, with representation on six continents. Q-railing - USA, started selling in North America in 2009. Currently, it ships throughout the United States with additional sales presence in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

As the premium brand in railing systems, Q-railing is a trusted source for glass & metal railings, guardrails, handrails, balconies, and more. The products celebrate panoramic views, modern design, safety, and innovation.

Systems are engineered for residential, light commercial, commercial applications, including production homes, custom residences, retail shops, multi-story residential buildings, restaurants, offices, mid- & high-rise structures, and large public spaces such as shopping malls, museums, stadiums, swimming pools and airports. Q-railing promotes components parts, prefabricated assemblies and project solutions to designers, architects, installers, contractors, builders, and developers.

The "Premium" at Q-railing, stands for superior quality products at a competitive market price with customer service you can count on; this reputation for excellence grows with every system installed. As of September 2021, Q-railing has consistently proven its premium service, with 99.5%+ on time delivery, helping our customers get off the jobsite faster.

