Media advisory - Minister Fortier to announce the creation of a new research hub to accelerate Canada's vaccine and therapeutics production

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit the University of Ottawa to announce funding for a new research hub that will improve pandemic readiness and the overall health and well-being of Canadians.

Minister Fortier will discuss the importance of collaboration, skilled talent and multidisciplinary research in the development of next generation vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to strengthen the resilience of Canada's life sciences sector.

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023



Time: 10:00 am (ET)



Location: University of Ottawa – Roger Guindon Hall

Atrium (room 2006)

451 Smyth Road

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada