Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,114 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Minister Fortier to announce the creation of a new research hub to accelerate Canada's vaccine and therapeutics production

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will visit the University of Ottawa to announce funding for a new research hub that will improve pandemic readiness and the overall health and well-being of Canadians.

Minister Fortier will discuss the importance of collaboration, skilled talent and multidisciplinary research in the development of next generation vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics to strengthen the resilience of Canada's life sciences sector.

Date:

Monday, March 6, 2023


Time:

10:00 am (ET)


Location:

University of Ottawa – Roger Guindon Hall
Atrium (room 2006)
451 Smyth Road
Ottawa, Ontario

 

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow @CDNScience on social media for Canadian science news: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c1575.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media advisory - Minister Fortier to announce the creation of a new research hub to accelerate Canada's vaccine and therapeutics production

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more