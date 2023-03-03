G. ERIC MILES TAKES READERS ON A JOURNEY FILLED WITH POETRY AND EXPERIENCE
Author G. Eric Miles pens a thought-provoking book entitled Our Journey: The Life and Times of You and Me as Seen Through the Eyes of Me to YouTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding clarity in life does not always work the same for everyone. For G. Eric Miles, it was through taking time to pause and think, and he shares this journey in his book "Our Journey: The Life and Times of You and Me as Seen Through the Eyes of Me to You."
Published in October last year, Our Journey is a collection of thought-provoking insights and observations regarding the progress, if there is any, of America in the last six decades. It is focused on the idea of challenging the long and current mentality and belief system that has only served and resulted in nothing but inequity.
John M. Manhold, an Amazon customer who gave the book a rating of five stars, says, “Basically, the theme is that the world has changed a little, if at all. Those within it have been distracted by the immense influx of technology but have accomplished little in the way of actually providing the much-discussed equality and ridding the world of the long-existent inequities.”
In short, "Our Journey: The Life and Times of You and Me as Seen Through the Eyes of Me to You" is a relevant, timely, and truly stimulating read that everyone needs to read.
G. Eric Miles is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Aside from once serving as a vocalist, he also is a professional actor and poet. The book Our Journey is his debut publication.
Get poetic and start asking questions, and grab a copy of Our Journey on Amazon and other book-selling online platforms. Order here.
