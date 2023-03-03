BPM strengthens Advisory services via addition of RiMo Consulting Group team in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM LLP , one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has grown its nationwide presence through its addition of the Las Vegas-based RiMo Consulting Group team, effective March 1, 2023. The team is led by CEO Kevin Berman, who will also join BPM.



“We found the RiMo team’s values to be consistent with those at BPM – Because People Matter,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace . “Kevin and his team believe in helping their clients, colleagues and communities to be successful in work and life. They share BPM's commitment to providing clients with leading expertise that goes beyond providing a service. Both BPM and the RiMo team operate with a forward-thinking, client-centric approach to delivering Risk Advisory and Managed Services. We are excited to welcome them to the BPM community.”

The RiMo Consulting Group team serves clients across the U.S. With extensive experience in helping clients grow their businesses, they provide a full suite of Risk Advisory services. This offering includes Enterprise Risk Management, IT/Cyber Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Business Resiliency, ESG and Managed Services. Leveraging strategic alliances within the Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Technology, Cyber and Cloud ecosystems, they bring a number of specialized client services and complementary channel relationships to BPM.

“Our team’s goal is to serve as a trusted partner and consistently transform our clients’ modern business environments with best-in-class Risk Advisory solutions,” said CEO Kevin Berman. “With BPM’s diverse practice groups and expanded service offerings, they share our commitment to delivering the best results and building lasting relationships with our clients. We look forward to greatly increasing our expertise and capabilities to our clients by blending our pragmatic, data-driven approach with the talents of our BPM colleagues. This is significantly enhanced and accelerated by BPM’s deep bench of resources.”

BPM’s addition of the RiMo team follows its 2023 combination with Long Beach-based O&S CPAs and Business Advisors in January. Since 2020, the Firm has also expanded through combinations in Orange County, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Sacramento and Santa Rosa.

The RiMo Consulting Group team will rebrand under the BPM name. Along with establishing its first presence in Nevada, BPM’s growth nationwide is complemented by 16 locations across California, Oregon, Washington and India, with specialized professionals strategically located across the globe.

