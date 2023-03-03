TP-Link Announces New NX31 Crypto Miner Router
TP-Link's New NX31 Miner Router Offers 31.2 TH/s ASIC Mining Chip with Wi-Fi 7 TechnologyNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TP-Link, a renowned manufacturer of Wi-Fi networking equipment, has announced the launch of a new miner router called NX31, which enables users to mine cryptocurrencies and earn passive income. The new product integrates advanced ASIC mining technology with high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, offering users an efficient and seamless way to mine cryptocurrencies.
With the NX31, users can mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using the router's powerful 31.2 TH/s ASIC mining chip, which is designed for maximum efficiency and high hash rates. The router also features Wi-Fi 7 technology, which delivers lightning-fast wireless speeds, and advanced security features to ensure the safety and privacy of users' mining activities.
The launch of TP-Link's new miner router is expected to intensify competition in the ASIC manufacturer market, currently dominated by Bitmain. The NX31 is likely to attract a wide range of users, from novice miners to professionals seeking a high-performance mining solution.
The NX31 can be ordered directly from TP-Link's website www.tp-linkasic.com, although no exact date for availability has been announced. However, with the growing demand for mining equipment and the advanced features of the NX31, it is expected to sell out quickly. Resellers are likely to markup the prices of the router, so interested buyers should act quickly to secure their orders.
Overall, TP-Link's new NX31 miner router is a promising development for the cryptocurrency industry, providing users with a powerful and efficient way to mine cryptocurrencies while enjoying high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity.
