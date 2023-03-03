Minnesota Pavilion Brings Local Food Brands to California

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Pavilion is returning to Anaheim, California, for the Natural Products Expo West trade show March 7-11 to highlight 12 Minnesota food and beverage companies.

Expo West is the largest tradeshow of its kind for CPG (consumer packaged goods) businesses, attracting more than 80,000 industry attendees annually. Focused on marketing opportunities for makers of organic, natural, and healthy foods, the event brings together folks from across the national and international food ecosystem.

The MDA will support the exhibiting Minnesota food and beverage companies with promotional and logistical support leading up to the show and on the ground in Anaheim, with an aim to increase the use of Minnesota agricultural ingredients, create and protect jobs, and promote economic development in Minnesota’s agriculture and food sectors.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Expo West to highlight these Minnesota-based companies that are offering innovative products in the natural and organic food space,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “The MDA is proud that we can continue to provide exposure on a national-scale for these brands.”

The following Minnesota brands will be exhibiting as part of the Minnesota Pavilion:

Minnesota food and beverage startup companies can also attend Expo West as mentees through the MDA’s Walk the Floor Mentorship Program, to learn about trade show preparation and execution for possible future exhibition. Junita’s Jar and Plucky Pickle Dip will join as this year’s mentees.

Additionally, the MDA and Naturally Minnesota are teaming up to host the fourth annual Minnesota Mingle event at Expo West on March 9. This offers the opportunity to meet and connect with other attendees from Minnesota's growing food startup and innovation community including founders, industry leaders, investors, retailers, and more. More than 150 guests are expected to attend this year’s event, showing Minnesota’s continued strength at the trade show.

The Minnesota Pavilion at Expo West is made possible by the MDA and the support of our event sponsors and partners: AURI, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), GreaterMSP, GoodCarts, Naturally Minnesota, NearestYou, and Renewing the Countryside.

Learn more about the New Markets Program and the Minnesota Pavilion at Natural Products Expo West.

