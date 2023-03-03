Noranda Income Fund Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Glencore

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX: NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted a final order dated March 2, 2023 approving the previously announced acquisition by Glencore Canada Corporation (“Glencore”) of all of the issued and outstanding priority units of the Fund for $1.98 per priority unit by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the Trustee Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”).



Subject to satisfaction of the remaining conditions to closing, each of which by their nature can only be satisfied at closing, the Arrangement is expected to be effective on or about March 10, 2023.

After the closing of the Arrangement, Computershare Investor Services Inc., as the depositary for the purposes of the Arrangement, will provide what will then be former unitholders their consideration as soon as practicable on or after the effective date of the Arrangement.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the Fund expects to delist its priority units from the Toronto Stock Exchange and take the applicable actions to cease to be a reporting issuer or the equivalent in all of the provinces of Canada.

Further details regarding the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Fund’s management proxy circular for the Meeting and in the Arrangement Agreement and the Amending Agreement entered into between Glencore and the Fund, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose priority units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com.