The Crone Law Group P.C. sponsors the 35th annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crone Law Group P.C. is proud to announce its attendance as an event sponsor at the 35th annual ROTH Conference being held on March 12-14, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Niguel in Dana Point, California.

“For over 15 years we’ve participated at the conference as a sponsor. It’s a great venue to connect with clients, update them on our activities, and keep abreast of industry happenings.” Commented Mark Crone, Managing Partner of The Crone Law Group.

Attending with Mr. Crone this year will be Joe Laxague, Partner, and David Aboudi, Partner, who oversees the new Crone Law Group Israel office in Tel Aviv.

About the event:

This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives, and service providers has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. For 35 years, ROTH has served as a trusted partner and advisor to our clients.

About The Crone Law Group:

The Crone Law Group, P.C. is focused on corporate securities, securities compliance, and international business and trade, with significant experience working with domestic and foreign corporate issuers. The firm is unique in its ability to handle the most complex securities, M&A, corporate finance matters, intellectual property, and immigration law issues, while providing clients with close, personal, service—not often available at larger, less intimate firms. We represent a select clientele that includes domestic and foreign publicly traded corporations, emerging companies, and entrepreneurs in various industries.

