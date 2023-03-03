Dr. Lance Gibbon Announces Re-release of Christmas Album

Dr. Lance Gibbon announces the worldwide digital streaming re-release of his Christmas album.

SNOQUALMIE, WA, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lance Gibbon is excited to announce the worldwide streaming re-release of his instrumental holiday album titled simply, Christmas. The album was first released in 1995 and earned a dedicated following in the Pacific Northwest.

Before commercial release, Spirit 105.3 radio station manager Kip Johns played many of Dr. Lance Gibbon’s distinctive orchestral style arrangements on air. Gibbon credits Johns’ support with launching the success of the album and helping him get signed on a national label.

Lance Gibbon was a 27-year-old music teacher at Emily Dickinson Elementary School in Redmond, Washington, when he first recorded and released the album.

“I believe the arts must remain an essential part of the educational experience for all students,” Lance Gibbon stated. “There’s no replacement for the way it helps us understand and express culture, convey emotion, build community, and spark joy. Continuing to play and share music like this album is one way I can do that.”

Christmas was primarily recorded and mixed in Lance Gibbon's studio, Brooklane Productions, as well as at Triad Studios in Redmond. He originally released the album on his own label but signed a 10-year national distribution deal with Absolute Records a year later.

At the time, he was also producing, arranging, and engineering records for other Northwest artists.

When the album was initially released there were challenges with the distributor, which contributed to limited album sales. While less than 10,000 copies of Christmas were ultimately sold, it still reached a wide audience.

People across the region enjoyed the arrangements, largely because they were played consistently each December on Spirit 105.3 and Praise 106.5 in Seattle and on select stations across America. It was even featured as “bump music” on nationally syndicated radio shows.

As Lance Gibbon explains, he receives messages every December from people who say they use his movie soundtrack-style Christmas album to accompany their holiday light shows or to help them get in the holiday spirit as they decorate with their families.

Now, with the re-release of Christmas on all streaming platforms, Lance Gibbon can share that joy with an even broader audience worldwide.

“While I no longer do music as a vocation, it remains a lifelong passion of mine,” Lance Gibbon stated. “Whether playing music with preschoolers, leading songs at an assembly, or performing an inspirational song for staff, music has continued to be a vital part of how, as an educational leader, I connect with others.”

Christmas can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms. For more information about Lance Gibbon and to listen to the album, please visit lancegibbon.hearnow.com.

About Dr. Lance Gibbon

Dr. Lance Gibbon is a dynamic servant leader in education based in the Puget Sound area. He excels at providing student opportunities, cultivating connections, and promoting positive, inclusive learning and work environments. A passionate community supporter, volunteer, and board member, he was twice recognized as Community Leader of the Year.