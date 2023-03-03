Discover the Magic of Science with Sybrina Durant’s 'Magical Elements of The Periodic Table' Middle Grade Book
Author, Sybrina Durant's captivating book, with enchanting illustrations by Pumudi Gardiyawasam, invites readers on a unique journey through science and fantasy
The Metal Horn Unicorns say, “No Metal – No Magic. . .and No Technology”. They are exactly right! Metals and other elements of the periodic table are in every facet of our everyday lives.”LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sybrina Durant's new book, "Magical Elements of the Periodic Table Presented Alphabetically by The Metal Horn Unicorns," has made the world of science a whole lot more magical. This enchanting book takes readers on a journey through the periodic table in an extraordinary and imaginative way, with the elements personified by mythical creatures known as Metal Horn Unicorns. This book, with stunning illustrations by Pumudi Gardiyawasam, is a must-read and is currently available on the author's website as well as Amazon.
— Sybrina Durant
The fantastical unicorn-themed middle grade science book entertains children while teaching them about the periodic table. The book is illustrated with vibrant unicorns that bring the periodic table to life. A magical unicorn elemental introduces each of the 26 periodic table elements, making the scientific details easier to understand and remember.
"The Metal Horn Unicorns say, “No Metal – No Magic. . .and No Technology”. They are exactly right! Metals and other elements of the periodic table are in every facet of our everyday lives," says Durant.
For students, the unicorns and the enthralling story make a normally dry subject exciting, fun, and memorable. The Metal Horn Unicorn Tribe's members all have magical abilities based on the properties of their metals. To make learning even more enjoyable, Durant has created several unicorn-themed periodic table activities and games based on the book, which are available on the author's website.
Sybrina Durant's latest book is a page-turner that transforms science into science fiction, complete with unicorns who are in their element. The book is available on Amazon and the author's website.
About Sybrina Durant: Sybrina Durant is a businesswoman and author. She has been writing creative and technical works for many years and is well-known for her charming children's books that feature engaging whimsical characters and educational elements.
Sybrina Durant
Sybrina Publishing
sybrina@phrasethesaurus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Magical Elements of the Periodic Table Presented Alphabetically By The Metal Horn Unicorns