Spring Will Be In Full Bloom With The Release Of Hot New Music From The Sultry Songstress Kalonda Kay
She is bringing back that 90's R&B in an incredible way
My single to soon will release in April 2023! It’s a fun song that talks about a guy and a girl back in the day. I'm feeling him, but he's moving too fast and needs to slow it down a bit. It's a vibe.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented Songstress Kalonda Kay is gifting the world with some hot new music releasing on April 7, 2023.
— Kalonda Kay
With a sultry and soulful voice, the beautiful and talented St. Louis, MO native is bringing back a signature sound with the highly anticipated release of, “Too Soon", produced and co-written by Joe "Capo" Kent. The song is full of rhythm, heart, and the unforgettable reminiscent vibe of the 90’s. Kalonda says, “I’m excited about the release of my music because it brings back true love and the timeless music we had in the 90s on back.”
The 90's era of music is likened to artists having more creative control and emulating their own personality, style and twist to their craft. Whether you were a fan of soulful ballads or upbeat dance tracks, there was something for everyone in the vibrant and diverse world of 90s R&B. "Too Soon" is synonymous with the distinct and recognizable sound that has continued to influence contemporary music to this day.
It is an exciting time for Kalonda and her team which consists of Manager, Richard Thomas, Publicist, Desirae L. Benson, and Branding Agent, Alonzo Townsend. Kalonda's publicist recently spoke about the importance of keeping music relevant in a day and age where things are constantly changing. She said, "For an artist like Kalonda, being able to bridge the gap between music of the past and that of present day is second nature to her. Her music is relevant, and what I mean is, relevant music can provide a sense of validation, comfort, and connection. When we hear a song that expresses the feelings or challenges we are experiencing, it can help us feel seen and understood, and offer us a sense of relief, hope, and solidarity. Similarly, when we share music with others who are going through similar struggles or joys, it can build bonds and foster empathy and support."
The hot new song, "Too Soon" will be available to stream on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, YouTube, and over 150 other online platforms through Tunecore. It's sure to be on repeat because it's a feel good song that is relatable and makes you want to get up and move! Get ready to add It to your playlist and save it as a favorite.
To celebrate the release, Kalonda Kay is putting on a show where people can enjoy the first listen of “Too Soon” together along with other festivities in an upbeat party infused atmosphere at Live at The Grandel. Kalonda described the upcoming night and says, “April 7th is like Vegas brought right to our hometown. It’s theatrical and full of beautiful dancers, background singers, and some amazing musicians. I’m going to present something everybody would love. I will perform some favorite cover tunes as well as introducing my new up-and-coming single “Too Soon.”
For those in the St. Louis area, learn more about the upcoming April 7th show, Live At The Grandel, by visiting: https://metrotix.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=TTA07APR23&linkID=metro&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=
