VillageMD Acquires Starling Physicians and Broadens its Footprint in the Northeast

Acquisition Accelerates VillageMD's Strategy to Serve all Patients in a Comprehensive, Coordinated Experience including Primary, Specialty and Urgent Care Services

VillageMD announced today it has acquired Starling Physicians, a leading primary care and multi-specialty group in Connecticut.

"Starling shares our vision of being a physician-led model and they provide care in a compassionate and exceptional way to all the patients they serve. By integrating primary care with specialty care, we are able to optimize access to high-quality care for our patients," said Tim Barry, CEO and chair of VillageMD. "This is a natural extension of our growth in the Northeast, including our recent acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD. Together, we are transforming the way healthcare is delivered in the United States."

Starling has more than 30 locations in Connecticut offering primary care and a range of specialties including cardiology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, nephrology, and geriatric care. Starling offers a coordinated approach to care and focus on building lasting relationships with their patients.

"The value-based care delivery model, coupled with our broad multi-specialty healthcare platform, will result in improved clinical outcomes for our patients and healthier local communities, while lowering the cost of care. VillageMD has had notable and repeated success delivering cost-effective high-quality care in a variety of markets and was the natural partner for Starling to realize this transformational vision in Connecticut," said Christopher Russo, M.D., a Starling board member and chair of the board finance committee.

The transaction closed on March 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor and DLA Piper LLC (US) served as legal counsel to Starling. River Pines Capital, LLC also provided strategic advice to the Starling board of directors. McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to VillageMD.

About VillageMD

VillageMD provides high-quality, accessible healthcare services for individuals and communities across the United States, with primary, multi-specialty, and urgent care providers serving patients in traditional clinic settings, in patients' homes and online appointments. Committed to serving all patients and working with all payers, VillageMD consistently innovates value-based care, bringing integrated applications, population insights and staffing expertise to its owned and affiliate practices, ensuring high-quality care, better patient outcomes and a reduction in the total cost of care. Through Village Medical, Village Medical at Home, Summit Health, CityMD and other practices, VillageMD serves millions of patients throughout their lives, wherever and whenever they need care. Its dedicated workforce of more than 20,000 operates from 680 practice locations in 26 markets.

To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

About Starling

Starling Physicians is Connecticut's physician-led multispecialty group, delivering the highest quality medical care to people of all ages. Starling works as a unified team to deliver personalized treatment with compassion and skill, resulting in better outcomes and a more enjoyable healthcare experience. Starling Physicians practice healthcare the way it should be -where patients and doctors form enduring relationships. With Starling Physicians, all members of a family can receive outstanding care for a lifetime.

