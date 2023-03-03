Chapters Health System and Hope Healthcare Announce Final Affiliation Agreement

Chapters Health System and Hope Healthcare jointly announce today the signing of a final affiliation agreement. Chapters Health is one of the nation's premier not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organizations headquartered in Temple Terrace. Hope Healthcare is a not-for-profit organization recognized as a leader in providing comprehensive, coordinated care in southwest Florida.

"Our affiliation with Hope Healthcare will provide opportunities for both not-for-profit organizations to function more efficiently in today's healthcare world," said Andrew Molosky, MBA, FACHE, CHPCA, president and chief executive officer for Chapters Health. "The ability to gain economy of scale, intellectual capital and best practice while preserving brand legacy, board governance and executive presence is our collective future."

"Affiliation with Chapters Health enables us to further Hope's vital mission in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Through this relationship, Hope will continue its promise to provide comforting, compassionate care to everyone who needs our help for generations to come," said Samira K. Beckwith, who will transition from her role as Hope president and chief executive officer into one where she focuses on policy, advocacy and advancing industry thought leadership for Chapters Health.

This affiliation is yet another opportunity for Chapters Health to preserve, as well as enhance, the not-for-profit end-of-life model of comprehensive, community-based care. It demonstrates the strength of Chapters Health's unrivaled business model representing an elevation in not-for-profit, chronic illness care. With combined resources of all Chapters Health affiliates, healthcare services will be provided to residents in 34 Florida counties and four Georgia counties, allowing more than 72,400 lives to be touched annually.

"For Chapters Health, the most exciting part about the affiliation with Hope is it represents another step in elevating home and community-based, end-of-life care. If your organization wants to learn more about securing its future, we stand ready to assist. Let's talk about what could be," added Molosky.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative care throughout chronic illness progression and beyond. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2023, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplaces USA award-winner; in 2022, earned certified status for information security from HITRUST and for the fifth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hope Healthcare

As a local, not-for-profit, community-based, safety net organization, Hope Healthcare has served Glades, Hendry and Lee counties since 1979. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for people facing issues related to serious illness. Hope Hospice is one of many programs and services provided by Hope Healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.HopeHCS.org.

