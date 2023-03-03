Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market are The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Johns Manville Inc., KUMHO POLYCHEM, Lanxess AG, Lion Elastomers LLC, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., Versalis SpA, Warco Biltrite, Rubber Engineering and Development Company (REDCO), West American Rubber Company LLC and JSR Corporation.

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market grew from $3.84 billion in 2022 to $4.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The ethylene propylene diene monomer market is expected to grow to $5.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The ethylene propylene diene monomer market consists of sales of vinyl norbornene (VNB), dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), and ethylidene norbornene (ENB).Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer refers to a synthetic rubber composed of ethylene, propylene, and diene monomers that is resistant to outdoor and high-temperature conditions.It exhibits properties such as ozone, UV, heat, polar solvents, water-based chemicals, and ageing resistance due to its stable polymer backbone structure.

Ethylene propylene diene monomers are used for roofing for waterproofing, as EPDM seals.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market.

The regions covered in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The manufacturing process of ethylene propylene diene monomer includes a solution polymerization process, slurry and suspension process, and gas-phase polymerization process.Solution polymerization refers to a method of polymerization where a monomer is combined with a hydrocarbon solvent and a catalyst, which results in a polymer.

This process allows easy heat transfer in solvents, generates a low viscosity mixture, is simple and economical, and the bulk polymer does not require any additives.The sales channel of ethylene propylene diene monomer includes direct sales and indirect sales.

The application of ethylene propylene diene monomer includes automotive, building and construction, manufacturing, electrical and electronics, and other applications.

The increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles is driving the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market.Zero-emission vehicles mean vehicles that do not emit harmful gases or pollutants and offer a wide range of advantages, such as low maintenance costs, low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer is utilized in zero-emission vehicles because it has noise-reducing qualities and attaches readily to metal, providing a solid barrier against weather, road surface, and engine vibration.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, sales of electric cars reached 3 million units in 2020, a 40% increase from 2019, and are estimated to reach 300 million units by 2030.

Therefore, the increase in demand for zero-emission vehicles is driving the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market.Major market players are concentrating on creating innovative products for delivering durable, high-performance products to meet industry demand in response to technology improvements, membrane research, and contractor requirements for more ergonomic products.

For instance, in January 2021, InterApp, a Swiss valves and actuators manufacturing company launched new innovative EPDM liner for its rubber lined butterfly valves Desponia and Desponia plus.The new EPDM liner boasts improved compression set and mechanical properties compared to other rubber compounds such as silicones or fluoroelastomers.

It is created for working conditions up to 16 bar. The company aims to fulfill the increasing demand for an elastomer compound in extreme temperatures and steam applications.

In May 2021, Kumho Petrochemicals, a South Korea-based chemical company, acquired Kumho Polychem for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Kumho Polychem aimed to strengthen Kumho Petrochemicals' competitive advantage in the synthetic rubber business.

Kumho Polychem is a South Korea-based chemical company that manufactures ethylene propylene diene monomer.

The countries covered in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

