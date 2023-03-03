Submit Release
Infodriver Capital Launches Fund for DeFi, GameFi, and AI Startups Across UK, UAE, EC, USA.

LONDON , March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infodriver Capital anticipates a 3-5x return on investment in just 2-4 years and is currently seeking experienced and accredited investors with a minimum investment requirement of $100,000. The investment strategy charges only 5% investments and diversifies the total portfolio of the startups from Seed to A round with a working revenue model and user base. The company's growth hacking approach also provides value-added services such as fundraising assistance, business development, co-promotion, and influence marketing to further assist startups in achieving their full potential.

According to Kirill Mishanin, CEO and Founder of Infodriver Capital, investing in startups in the Web3 space is a wise decision, as it is the future of the internet. Infodriver Capital is committed to shaping that future by supporting innovative startups in this field. Mishanin stated, "We are thrilled to be able to support these innovative startups and help them reach their full potential. We believe that Web3 is the future, and we are committed to helping shape that future by investing in startups that are working on innovative solutions."

Infodriver Capital has already identified several promising startups, including Certhis wallet with utility collections, Aspis DAO asset management, Banger's gaming DeFi, Toscale' super app for liquidity and social trading, Main' community-building platform, Stage' only-music-fans for Zen Z, and Babylon Voice for Metaverse as Media Wallet with Digital ID - VoicePrint, that is Face ID did for iPhone.

For more information, please visit https://infodriver.capital 

About Infodriver Capital

Infodriver Capital is a UK-based investment company that provides wealth management and financial services to multiple HNWFs. With this new fund, the company is well-positioned to support innovative startups in the DeFi, GameFi, and AI spaces, driving positive investment impact for the future. 



Peter Lloyd

Investment Relations

Infodriver Capital

+44 203 205 7050

team at infodriver.io

