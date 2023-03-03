Breese Financial Group LLC Unveils Inflation & Tax Program To Helps 55+ Retirees

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Breese Financial Group LLC, a leading financial planning firm based in the Greater Charlotte Area, NC, has launched a new Inflation & Tax Program aimed at helping 55+ retirees.

The program is designed to address the two biggest hardships faced by retirees: not having the means to battle inflation and paying more in taxes than they have to, resulting in a lower net income.

"We understand that many retirees are worried about having enough income to maintain their lifestyle and keep up with inflation, while also ensuring that they don't pay more in taxes than they need to," said Jeremy D. Bryant, Financial Coach, Consultant, and Fiduciary at Breese Financial Group LLC.

The program includes several strategies, such as Lifestyle Planning for income, Wealth Management for future income, Tax Planning for future income, and Legacy and Estate Planning for the transfer of wealth. It also emphasizes the importance of True Asset Allocation vs. Speculative Asset Allocation, the ISR rating (Income Stabilization Ratio), and tax planning, which can help too improve clients' chances of success in retirement.





"We believe that cash flow is king and that success in retirement is defined by those who enjoy their retirement the most," added Bryant. "Our goal is to help our clients sleep better at night by finding the money they are losing unknowingly and unnecessarily, and by helping them create a plan that meets their unique needs and goals."

In addition to the Inflation & Tax Program, Breese Financial Group LLC has recently developed several new offerings, including a wealth management portfolio.

The firm has also added a back office that offers 100% Audit ready ERTC filing and tax planning for the affluent, and an Estate Planning practice that services 49 of the 50 States to help clients take control of their legacy transfer to the next generation.

For more information about Breese Financial Group LLC's Inflation & Tax Program visit their website or schedule a free consultation https://www.breesefg.com/schedule-strategy-session.

Contact:

Jeremy Bryant

Jeremyb@breesefg.com

Disclosure: Investment advisory services offered through Redwood Private Wealth, a registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

