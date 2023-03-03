With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 675%, evolv Consulting Ranks No. 26 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list had an average growth rate of 557 percent.

DALLAS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that evolv Consulting is No. 26 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"It has been a pleasure to work with some of the brightest minds in consulting as we have collectively grown the firm," says Eric Neef, CEO of evolv Consulting. "The amazing work of the evolv Team Members and our clients has enabled our growth and afforded us this wonderful recognition. We're looking forward to continued success in the Southwest and beyond!"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 165 private companies had an average growth rate of 557 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting February 28, 2023."This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

evolv Consulting, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a firm specializing in bringing innovative technology solutions, expertise, and fresh perspectives to their clients' emerging and traditional business challenges. To learn more about evolv Consulting's services and expertise visit evolvconsulting.com.

