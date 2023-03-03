Cynthia Ronan of Ronan Leadership Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The importance and impact of leadership has never been more evident than in the last few years. Traditional leadership has relied on command and control, fear-based power dynamics. Remote working was largely unfathomable and only mid-level managers and executives at the C-Suite level made monumental decisions with little contribution from employees. In today’s modern workforce there has been a much-needed shift towards more collective leadership with traditional leadership roles become increasingly outdated. Effective leaders must evolve to become more emotionally intelligent, positive change agents, flexible, and highly adaptable. Employee input is viewed as integral to decision-making processes and engagement is required for healthy organizations. In short, we need leaders that inspire and engage their workforce, create cultures of trust and psychological safety for optimal results rather than micromanage. As such, for leaders in these changing times excelling and adapting in their roles can be challenging.

Cynthia Ronan is an Executive Leadership Coach and owner and President of Ronan Leadership Coaching partnering with Executives committed to extraordinary results.

“My mission is to change the world through courageous leadership that creates a positive ripple effect that can be felt throughout the organization in a profoundly progressive and sustainable way.” All of us have seen the impacts of both effective and ineffective leaders. Traditional leaders were reinforced for focus on their “knowing the answer”, position, getting results through a fear-based task oriented “telling” approach. Many would argue that never worked to optimize results and now more than ever it’s clear leadership must evolve and adapt for organizations to thrive.

“In my Executive leadership coaching, I partner with leaders to identify what sets them apart in strengths, experience, perspective, what’s most important to them personally and professionally, what their priorities are in their role and how to optimize results and satisfaction both for them and their organizations through optimal engagement of their teams with clear understanding of objectives and what each individual contributes to accomplishing those. Executive coaching with me is a confidential, safe space where leaders get to breathe, be themselves and explore all of this. For a lot of leaders I work with, this is an opportunity they don’t have anywhere else in their lives. They benefit from my perspective of working with 1000’s of other leaders and knowing their challenges, insecurities, fears, excitement is normal and healthy and to identify beliefs, habits and strategies aligned with what matters most and have fun doing it!”

Cynthia is a Master Certified Coach (MCC) with over 4500 hours and 20 years of coaching leaders. She has vast experience as an external Executive Coach with her company and an internal Executive Coaching Partner, she has been a part of Prism Coaching Award winning internal coaching teams, Learning Elite top 17 award winning Corporate Universities, as well as held roles in organizations in quality, sales, management and understands corporate systems well inside and out. She has worked in various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, retail with leaders in all areas of organizations and levels from C-Suite to Emerging Leaders. She has partnered with thousands of leaders to identify their core differentiating strengths and values, understanding the systems they are in and what they are passionate about impacting to align the most effective strategies, behaviors, habits. She feels humbled and proud to have coached some of the most committed leaders of integrity having profound positive impact on their organizations and larger change to the benefit of many. Having the unique combination of corporate and coaching experience is what makes her so effective and passionate about coaching partnerships with leaders who can change the world.

Cynthia also utilizes strength-based models that identify a leader’s core differentiating strengths, and how aligning to those brings about positive change. We need to be clear, she says, on what our values, objectives, mission, and priorities are and what aligns with supporting that most effectively versus jumping right to action and checking boxes without evaluating if those activities are in support of what matters most.

Subsequently, Cynthia’s clients develop and progress into more self-aware, grounded, confident, emotionally intelligent individuals with improved leadership competencies, and happiness in their lives.

“I define leadership not as a title, how many report to you, or how much money you make, but an individual that possesses that spirit, integrity, and courage to continuously commit to develop, grow, identify their core strengths, and fully show up. When we come from that place of strength, vision, and clear intent on our contributions it changes the world instantly. We all have the remarkable power that is us bringing our whole selves, unique perspectives, and experiences. It is a profound privilege to partner with leaders in this process and witness the impact they have.”

For more information, visit www.ronanleadershipcoaching.com

