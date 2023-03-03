Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,081 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Urges Biden Admin­is­tra­tion to Aban­don Efforts to Impose Oner­ous Envi­ron­men­tal Require­ments on Fed­er­al Contractors

Attorney General Paxton joined a coalition led by Kentucky and West Virginia to submit a comment letter to the Department of Defense (“DOD”), General Services Administration (“GSA”), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”), requesting that these federal entities abandon their plans to impose new environmental regulations on federal contractors. 

By way of executive order, President Biden directed the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (“FARC”) to “consider” amending the Federal Acquisition Regulation (“FAR”) in a way that would force certain federal contractors to divulge their greenhouse gas emissions and set targets to reduce those emissions. FARC acquiesced and has now proposed a new FAR, which would be “issued and maintained” by the DOD, GSA, and NASA.  

This proposal is both extraordinarily costly and unlawful. Not only does President Biden lack the authority to directly instruct FARC to adopt these new emissions requirements, but even if he did, Congress never conferred upon FARC the ability to impose left-wing climate-change policies.  

The comment letter states: “But purchasing power is not a substitute for statutory authority. And the federal procurement system is not a vehicle for the President to further his policy wishes. Courts have already struck down the Biden Administration’s attempt to improperly leverage the federal procurement system to impose a COVID vaccine mandate. Yet, the Administration now seeks to use that same system to implement the President’s climate-change policies. The executive branch has no authority to address climate change in this way.” 

To read the full comment letter, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Urges Biden Admin­is­tra­tion to Aban­don Efforts to Impose Oner­ous Envi­ron­men­tal Require­ments on Fed­er­al Contractors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more