Grants competition for Georgian CSOs on monitoring and advocacy of the Association Agreement with EU

The Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG) announces the grants competition on monitoring and advocacy of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Georgia, with the support of the EU and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The competition aims to support initiatives that will contribute to the effective implementation of reforms related to the execution of the association process with the EU and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement (DCFTA).

The organisers encourage applicants to focus particularly on environmental protection, energy efficiency, protection of intellectual property, consumer interests protection and food safety amongst others.

Active civil society organisations registered and operating in any region of Georgia, except Tbilisi, are eligible to apply. The participation of organisations that are registered in Tbilisi or mainly do business in Tbilisi will be allowed only as a partner (co-applicant).

The maximum amount for the grant is 35,000 GEL.

The deadline for applications is 15 March.

