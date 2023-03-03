Platformisation of politics in non-democracies: apply for Summer School at European Humanities University in Lithuania

The Belarusian European Humanities University, based in exile in Vilnius, Lithuania, invites students, including ones from Eastern EU partner countries, to apply for its DAAD Go East Summer School.

The ‘Platformisation of Politics in Non-Democracies: Belarus in the 2020s in Comparative Perspective’ will take place this summer, from 7 to 18 August, in Vilnius.

Its aim is to draw on the Belarusian experience to explore the profound destabilisation of power relations in Belarus in 2020-2021 as a result of the interaction between digital technologies, society and politics, and to explore similar cases of digitalisation of politics in non-democratic countries.

Applications are accepted from practitioners and students of all levels in fields of sociology, political studies, journalism, anthropology, STS, media studies, urban studies, culture studies, history, philosophy, gender studies, design, art and multimedia. Once students pass, they will receive 3 ECTS credit points.

The participation fee depends on the status of the student. There is a discount for at-risk students and students from Eastern partner countries (unless the participants have grants from their institutions to cover their participation expenses).

The deadline for applications is 22 May.

Find out more

Press release