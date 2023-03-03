Armenia: call for innovation grants on hazardous waste management

The EU-funded project ‘Capital Cities Collaborating on Common Challenges in Hazardous Waste Management – Yerevan, Warsaw, Tirana’ has launched a call for innovation grants. The aim is to introduce innovations and smart solutions in Municipal Waste Management and Household Hazardous Waste Management.

The call is open to SMEs, research and/or development institutions and higher education institutions that are keen to develop new and ingenious solutions in the field.

The EU will finance 90% of the value of the selected actions. The proposed budget should fall between €25,000 and €45,000.

The deadline for applications is 7 April.

All interested applicants are invited to participate in an online information session on 10 March. Please, register to take part.

Find out more

Press release

Call guidelines