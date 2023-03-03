Blog: Women’s power – strong women, strong world!

Today, the world population has reached approximately 7.9 billion. Half of this population is female…

It is difficult to imagine the future of our world and society without women. Throughout history, the main role of women in society has ensured the stability, progress and long-term development of nations, so every successful society is based on ensuring women’s freedom and rights.

According to statistics, women are the prime caretakers of families around the world. Women are the main actors of development as well as social life and families. International studies demonstrate that when the economy and political organisation of a society change, women take the lead in helping the family adjust to new realities and challenges. Effective use of women’s potential in public affairs, economy, science and other fields leads to the rapid development of society.

Unfortunately, discrimination against women still exists. Countless research papers have been written about how the many problems that women face limit how much they can contribute to the prosperity of the world. For a better future, discrimination against women should be eliminated as much as possible. The development of the mechanism of gender equality is very important and plays a major role in improving the social welfare of each family, eliminating poverty and increasing the employment of women.

Gender equality is a basic human right, and it is also fundamental to have a peaceful, prosperous world. Ensuring gender equality creates an opportunity to widely use the potential of women for the development of society. Removing the barriers that women face in social, business or academic life is one of the main foundations of inclusive development today.

Despite the difficulties and obstacles, seeing women working as astronauts, researchers, ministers, doctors and in other jobs raises hopes for the future. The role of women in the urban and rural workforce has expanded exponentially in recent decades. Implementing social laws, creating more job opportunities for women, and investing in women’s entrepreneurial ideas have a very important role.

States and governments recognise the importance of women in society for a successful future and therefore continue to work on women’s employment, women’s education and other issues. When women are living safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they can reach their full potential and contribute their skills to the workforce and can raise happier and healthier children. When women and girls are supported, they gain opportunities to speak up for their rights, and also to advocate for their communities. Strong, educated women mean a strong society and world.

Dear women,

Your happiness is the happiness of our world, your strength is the strength of our future. You can think of new thoughts, you can learn something new, and you can create new habits. Do not forget, you have your own choices!

Always be happy, healthy and full of love!