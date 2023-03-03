Submit Release
EU4Business: another project to support Ukrainian businesses’ resilience in the face of Russia’s war

A new ‘EU4Business: SME Policies and Institutions Support’ (SMEPIS) project was launched in Ukraine on 28 February. Together with other EU projects, it will support the resilience of Ukrainian businesses in the face of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Over the next 30 months, SMEPIS will work closely with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and other business support structures to improve the business environment and increase the sustainability of business support ecosystems in Ukraine, especially for SMEs. 

“This will mean more effective business policies, stricter regulations, more e-services between government and businesses, strengthened business support infrastructure and greater integration of businesses into EU markets,” says a press release by the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The new project is implemented by a consortium led by Ecorys, which also includes GIZ International Services (Germany) and Better Regulation Delivery Office/B.

