Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,154 in the last 365 days.

EU, UNDP and UK conduct training programme on the rights of people with disabilities for Georgian officials

The European Union supported a three-day training programme for Georgian officials on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Up to 30 representatives from human resources departments of the Georgian presidential and governmental administrations and parliament and civil service bureaus participated in training programmes on models and approaches to disability as well as stereotypes, barriers and discrimination deeply rooted within society.

Participants also discussed ways to support the employment of people with disabilities in the public sector.

The training programme was organised by the Civil Service Bureau of Georgia with assistance from the EU Delegation to Georgia, British Embassy to Georgia and UNDP Georgia.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU, UNDP and UK conduct training programme on the rights of people with disabilities for Georgian officials

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more