EU, UNDP and UK conduct training programme on the rights of people with disabilities for Georgian officials

The European Union supported a three-day training programme for Georgian officials on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Up to 30 representatives from human resources departments of the Georgian presidential and governmental administrations and parliament and civil service bureaus participated in training programmes on models and approaches to disability as well as stereotypes, barriers and discrimination deeply rooted within society.

Participants also discussed ways to support the employment of people with disabilities in the public sector.

The training programme was organised by the Civil Service Bureau of Georgia with assistance from the EU Delegation to Georgia, British Embassy to Georgia and UNDP Georgia.

