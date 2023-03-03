The Latest Innovation From INNOCN Is the 32Q1U 4K OLED Display with Ultra-High Resolution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2014, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has been producing high-end commercial display panels, all-in-one PCs, and smart displays, altering the lives of many people worldwide. They achieved this by combining cutting-edge visual presentation techniques with product design expertise. As a result of their efforts, they have effectively boosted the productivity of many people throughout the world, regardless of vocation, by developing cutting-edge, dependable monitors with fashionable designs. They are now widely recognized as the industry leaders in the production of display monitors.
The 32Q1U is an ultra-high-resolution OLED display with a 32-inch screen size designed by INNOCN with a focus on color. This monitor offers a cutting-edge screen with 10 bits of color depth, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 60 hertz refresh rate, 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage, and ∆E＜ 1, the highest color fidelity standard. It makes use of HDR10's advanced color-correction technology, which improves color-management efficiency and provides genuine colors for superior animation and content creation.
The 32Q1U has two USB Type C ports and a 90W power supply charge, making it compatible with a wide range of popular laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This allows users to connect their personal devices to the display to finalize those elements needed to accomplish tasks.
INNOCN has made it simple to obtain this monitor. The 32Q1U is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon until March 9th. This monitor is normally $1559.99, but it is now $1299.99. This incredible bargain takes $260 off the original price, making now the ideal moment to get this monitor and enjoy a mind-blowing viewing experience whether working from home, graphic designing, editing photographs or videos, or gaming.
Media Team
The 32Q1U is an ultra-high-resolution OLED display with a 32-inch screen size designed by INNOCN with a focus on color. This monitor offers a cutting-edge screen with 10 bits of color depth, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 60 hertz refresh rate, 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage, and ∆E＜ 1, the highest color fidelity standard. It makes use of HDR10's advanced color-correction technology, which improves color-management efficiency and provides genuine colors for superior animation and content creation.
The 32Q1U has two USB Type C ports and a 90W power supply charge, making it compatible with a wide range of popular laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This allows users to connect their personal devices to the display to finalize those elements needed to accomplish tasks.
INNOCN has made it simple to obtain this monitor. The 32Q1U is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon until March 9th. This monitor is normally $1559.99, but it is now $1299.99. This incredible bargain takes $260 off the original price, making now the ideal moment to get this monitor and enjoy a mind-blowing viewing experience whether working from home, graphic designing, editing photographs or videos, or gaming.
Media Team
Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
marketing@innocn.com