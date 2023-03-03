Tissue Expanders Market is Expected to Generate $1.18 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of cosmetic surgeries, increase in the prevalence of breast cancer, rise in awareness among people regarding scalp reconstruction, breast reconstruction, oral and maxillofacial reconstruction and scar repair, rise in technological advancement for tissue expander, and increase in demand for aesthetic procedure drive the global tissue expanders market. Based on region North America held the largest share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Tissue Expanders Market garnered $671.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13776



Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $671.5 million Market Size in 2031 $1.18 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 397 Segments covered Lesion site, Product shape, End user, and Region Drivers Rise in number of cosmetic surgeries Increase in the prevalence of breast cancer Rise in awareness among people regarding scalp reconstruction, breast reconstruction, oral and maxillofacial reconstruction and scar repair, Increase in demand for aesthetic procedure Opportunities Change in lifestyle Increase in incidence of burn injury Rise in technological advancement for tissue expander Restraints Side effects such as skin trauma, device malfunction leading to increased operative time, infection, adverse tissue reaction, pain or discomfort High cost of cosmetic surgeries and devices Inadequate device sterilization or packaging integrity may cause infection that may lead to additional surgical procedures

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global tissue expanders market.

Reconstructive and aesthetic procedures were profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several aesthetic clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Implementation of lockdown, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, resulted in a decline in number of patient visits for aesthetic procedures during the pandemic.





Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/extremity-tissue-expanders-market



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global tissue expanders market based on lesion site, product shape, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on lesion site, the others segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global tissue expanders market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on product shape, the rectangular segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global tissue expanders market and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global tissue expanders market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13776



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global tissue expanders market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global tissue expanders market analyzed in the research include PMT Corporation, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd, GC Aesthetics PLC, Abbvie Inc, Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Silimed, Groupe Sebbin SAS, Johnson & Johnson, Establishment Labs, POLYTECH, Sientra, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global tissue expanders market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Blood Pressure, Mental Health, Others), by Component (Devices, Software): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Vaccines Market by Technology Type (Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and Other Vaccines), Indication (Pneumococcal Disease, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal Disease, Rotavirus, Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella {MMR}, Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}, Polio, Hepatitis, and Other Indications), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Travelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Infection Control Market by Product & Service (Sterilization, Cleaning & Disinfection Products, Protective Barriers, and Endoscope Reprocessing Products) and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Digital Health Market by Product & Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Laser Hair Removal Market by Type (Alexandrite laser hair removal, Diode laser hair removal, Others), by Gender (Male, Female), by Age group (13 to 29, 30 to 54, 55 to 69), by End User (Hospitals, Clinic, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences