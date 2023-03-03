Submit Release
Marketing Conference Grants Leadership Award to CEO Jadeeyah Abang

CEO Jadeeyah Abang receives Marketing Conference Award 2022. Image courtesy of Marketing Conference 2.0

The Marketing Conference bestowed the Outstanding Leadership Award to Jadeeyah Abang, CEO of Twin Rams Media Group Inc. on December 18, 2022, in Dubai, UAE.

Our goal at twin rams is to deliver a five-star service experience to our partners while simultaneously providing realistic results that would help their brand succeed”
— CEO Jadeeyah Abang
DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marketing Conference granted the Outstanding Leadership Award to Tengku Shariffah Jadeeyah Abang for her contributions to the field of marketing and advertising during the Marketing 2.0 Conference on December 18, 2022, at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, United Arab Emirates.

Abang, who is the co-founder and managing director of Twin Rams Media Group Inc., has been in the marketing industry for more than 10 years. Her digital marketing company, Twin Rams, has worked and is currently working with several major companies from different industries all around the world. One of their most prestigious clients is SOLUM, a leading solutions provider well-known in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

“Our goal at twin rams is to deliver a five-star service experience to our partners while simultaneously providing realistic results that would help their brand succeed,” says Abang. “We just don't take businesses as clients, we integrate ourselves into their work culture, and the perspective of their founders so we ourselves are inspired to deliver a powerful message that best represents our partner's business.”

The young CEO is also one of the keynote speakers at the conference event, discussing post-modern marketing techniques in her talk.

In addition to managing a digital marketing company, Abang is taking law courses at Saint Louis University School of Law, with a major in Juris Doctor, as of press time.

Marketing 2.0 Conference is an annual global gathering of brand builders and marketers. It is one of the best opportunities for marketing leaders and visionaries to highlight and showcase their latest innovations and breakthroughs in the marketing and advertising industry.

