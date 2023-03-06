Faith Hibbs-Clark: Digital Nomad, Speaker and Phoenix Film Festival Headliner

Faith Hibbs-Clark

Instructor will Discuss Actor Training Backed by Science

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She’s returning to the city where her professional career started. Faith Hibbs-Clark will be leading a workshop at the Phoenix Film Festival on April 2nd at 2 pm. A graduate of Arizona State University, Faith has been traveling the world, while offering a unique science-backed method of training via her company Communication Method for Actors. Her schedule often includes working with acting clients online, or speaking at events in places like England and Australia most recently.

Now Faith is looking forward to doing her presentation in Phoenix. “It feels like I'm coming home,” says Faith. “This is where I got my Bachelor of Science degree and raised a family before starting my own business. It’s an honor to be speaking at this event, which celebrates filmmakers from around the world.”

The Phoenix Film Festival is an annual event that showcases independent films, while hosting panels, workshops and speakers like Faith Hibbs-Clark. The festival provides networking opportunities for filmmakers and attendees alike.

Faith has worked with the Phoenix Film Festival in previous years, however this marks her first time speaking in a stand-alone event. She’ll be teaching attendees how to jump start their film and TV careers with her presentation called the Transformative Power of Acting Science.

Industry locals may remember that Faith was a professional casting director for over 20 years in film and television. Clients included studios like Universal, Lionsgate, Disney, Paramount, and many others. Her casting company, Good Faith Casting, is now run by her daughter, Bella Hibbs, while Faith is teaching. "When casting, I saw that actors were needing support with everything from the auditioning process to developing an effective skill set around their acting, says Faith. “I knew I could help, so this is where I devote most of my time now.”

She looks forward to helping actors through her presentation in Phoenix and appreciates what’s happening in the community. "With the new state tax incentive for film and television, I'm happy that leaders in the industry, such as those within the festival, are nurturing a supportive environment, and bringing in guests like myself to provide advanced training opportunities for actors and film professionals."

Faith’s educational background is in behavioral psychology, communication and neuroscience. She’s been featured on TV news segments, heard on hundreds of radio stations and has been in many print and online articles. You can read more about her at www.cmfatraining.com

The Phoenix Film Festival is scheduled from March 23rd to April 2nd. Please visit www.phoenixfilmfestival.com for more details.