Cultural Affairs Bureau organises the initiative “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” in Guangzhou for two consecutive weeks to promote Macao’s cultural and creative brands

MACAU, March 3 - In order to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the cultural and creative industries sector in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) holds the activity “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” and organises the participation of local cultural and creative entities in the Guangzhou Zili Market from 3 to 5 March and 10 to 12 March, promoting Macao’s cultural and creative products.

IC has been actively building sales platforms for local cultural and creative industries and supporting local brands to “go global”. The Tap Siac Craft Market, as a cultural and creative project developed under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, has become the largest exchange platform for displaying and selling cultural and creative products, providing market trials for local cultural and creative brands and promoting the development and marketisation of the cultural and creative industries. This year, under the principle of continuously optimising the contents of the  Tap Siac Craft Market, IC organises the  outreach activity “Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area” in Guangzhou, in which local practitioners who registered for last year’s Tap Siac Craft Market were invited to participate, in the hope of promoting the cultural and creative products with Macao characteristics in the Greater Bay Area market, enhancing the popularity of Macao’s cultural and creative brands, and thus facilitating cultural and creative development and exchanges in the Greater Bay Area.

The Guangzhou Zili Market is a well-known fashion bazaar which is well-received by the youth. This year’s the market will be held at Shamian Street, Liwan District in Guangzhou, with the participation of nearly 40 Macao cultural and creative entities over two weeks, displaying and selling a wide range of cultural and creative products including clothing and accessories, handicrafts, natural and handmade products as well as daily necessities. The participation of Macao’s practitioners in this event will help showcase Macao’s creative and diverse cultural image and allow local brands to “go global”.

