Exhibition “Fang Lijun: The Light of Dust” opens at Macao Museum of Art showing insights into life through “Human and Figures”

MACAU, March 3 - The exhibition “Fang Lijun: The Light of Dust” was inaugurated on 3 March at the Macao Museum of Art (MAM). The opening ceremony was officiated by the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man;; the President of the Macau Artist Society, Lok Hei; the President of Círculo dos Amigos da Cultura de Macau, Carlos Marreiros; the featured artist Fang Lijun; the Secretary of the Communist Party and General Manager of the Luzhou Laojiao Sales Co., Ltd., Zhang Biao and the curator Luo Yi. The event was held in a lively atmosphere.

With his iconic “bald-headed” figure, Fang Lijun, a pioneer of China’s “Post-1989 New Art Movement”, created the “Rascal Culture” and “Cynical Realism” in Chinese contemporary art since the early 1990s. Using “Human & Figures” as a narrative clue, the exhibition features 190 pieces of representative works created throughout the artist’s career spanning over four decades, which cover sketches, oil paintings, prints, ink paintings, sculptures and NFT. These artworks not only showcase the artist’s extraordinary sensitivity to the times and his creativity, but also allow the audience to understand his reflections upon oneself, others and societal relations, as well as his experiments with a rich variety of media.

In order to highlight the exhibition theme, MAM also held the talk “The Light of Dust – Dialogue of Art with Fang Lijun” today (3 March), in which the artist Fang Lijun, the Director of the Macao Museum of Art, Un Sio San and the curator Luo Yi had an in-depth dialogue to reveal the artist’s creative insights and processes. Interested parties can review the talk on MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo, or on its respective Youtube channel and page on Facebook. In addition, MAM will host the “Visuals × Music – In the Shadow In the Light”, “Encounter at MAM – Art Exhibition Curation” talk between the Director Un Sio San, Exhibition Coordinator Tong Chong and the public, and “Family Art Sunday: Human & Figures” on 19 March, bringing a novel inter-disciplinary art experience to the public, and the event will also feature promotional activities with prize. Details will be announced on MAM’s website in due course.

Organised by the Macao Museum of Art, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, with the support of the Jingdezhen Ceramic University, Guangdong Museum of Art, and Luzhou Laojiao – National Cellar 1573, and with the academic support of the Archives of Contemporary Art of China, the exhibition is held until 11 June 2023, with guided tours in Cantonese available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, at 3pm, from 11 March. MAM is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.