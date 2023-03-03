Submit Release
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2023 was $51.96, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and -6.6%, respectively. These compare with the 4.8% and -1.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2023, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 13.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 14.8% at February 28, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2023 was $32.89, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.6% and -16.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2023 were as follows:

Industrials 21.8%
Information Technology 19.1%
Materials 16.5%
Consumer Discretionary 12.0%
Financials 11.2%
Energy 10.5%
Real Estate 5.2%
Communication Services 2.3%
Health Care 1.1%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3%


The top ten investments which comprised 39.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2023 were as follows:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.8%
TFI International Inc. 4.7%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.3%
NVIDIA Corporation 4.3%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.2%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1%
Apple Inc. 3.4%
WSP Global Inc. 3.2%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.2%
Mastercard Incorporated 3.0%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


