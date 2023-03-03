New to The Street Announces TV Guests Appearances on Episodes 444 and 445 that Start Airing on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces its corporate guests appearances on episodes 444 and 445, airing as a syndicated televised platform on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network.

Newsmax TV airs Episode 444 Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following corporate interviews:

1). Quantum Computing – Quantum Computing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO/Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Co-host, New to The Street.

2). Water Company – OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

3). Blockchain – Blue Castle Ventures , L td.’ s (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) interviews with David Rojas, CEO/Founder, and Catherine Vega, Certified Financial Planner in Columbia.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

On Newsmax TV (Episode 444) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 445), Robert 'Bob' Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) ("QCI") from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, talks with New to The Street's Co-hosts, Jane King and Hunter Gaylor. Quantum Computing, Inc. is a full-stack quantum hardware and software company with a mission to achieve quantum computer solutions for real-world business applications. Recently, scientists received a Noble Peace Prize in Physics on "Photonic Quantum Entanglement." Albert Einstein believed that such photonic entanglements didn't exist. The awarded scientists provided evidence that entangled photons are real, and their work validates quantum computations. The growing field of quantum computations can create many applications for many industries. Hunter asks about a NASA contract awarded to QCI's wholly-owned subsidiary QI Solutions that use QCI's LiDAR system to compute snow depths from space. Bob explains that QCI's software computations and hardware offered to governmental needs are available, and it is a robust growth model for QCI. The US Government requires any Company to meet rigorous security requirements to sell services to federal entities. The Company has the right team of professionals with experience in government contract procurements. Bob tells viewers that QCI is ahead of the competition in getting its quantum software/hardware products to market. The Company's Entropy Quantum systems Dirac -1 and Dirac -2 (coming soon) and quadratic binary and integer-based optimization platforms offer solutions for complex business problems, including supply logistics. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street airs on Newsmax TV (Episode 444) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 445) TV Host Jane King's interview with Riggs Eckelberry, Chief Executive Officer of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN). OCLN is creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. Jane asked Riggs about the recent train derailment of toxic substances in East Palestine, OH, and the city's concerns about contaminated drinking water. Riggs informs viewers that OriginClear's Modular Water Systems™ and Water On Demand™ can deliver an immediate on-site solution for water delivery, treatments, and recycling, a quick solution not reliant on a municipalities water system. Most municipal controlled water infrastructures throughout the USA are old and dilapidated with much-needed repairs. Overall, the US infrastructure is decades old, including the water municipalities' delivery and treatment centers. OCLN offers its patented Modular Water System, an on-site portable container that can treat water efficiently and inexpensively for immediate use. An OriginClear customer can quickly solve water needs without the expensive bill associated with government-controlled municipal systems. The Company's Water-on-Demand gives customers per gallon cost in the on-site water delivery, available immediately and not supplied by a municipality. As a Water-as-a Service provider, OriginClear can offer an end user a sustainable alternative to outdated municipal systems. Recycling water using OriginClear's Clean Water Innovation Hub reduces cost and provides a sustainable outcome for water conservation needs. Investors can get involved through the Company's publicly listed shares that trade under the OTC: OCLN. And upon the US SEC regulatory approval on a "Reg. A Offering," non-accredited investors can make a direct investment. Riggs tells viewers to go to the Company's website and click the "Green" button to learn more about investment offerings. OriginClear's mission is to disrupt and decentralize the monopoly-controlled water industries with new and exciting innovations and patents; the Company's value proposition is compelling. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ . Previously, the interview aired on the FOX Business Network on 02/20/2023 and Newsmax on 02/25/2025.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite , is with David Rojas, Chief Executive Officer / Founder of Blue Castle Ventures, L td . (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) ("Blue Castle"), and Catherine Vega, a Certified Financial Planner in Columbia. The interview is airing on Newsmax TV (Episode 444) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 445). Blue Castles Ventures provides asset-backed financial products to clients in Canada and worldwide. With the falling demand for cryptocurrencies, David explains that Blue Castle offers products backed on the blockchain with tangible assets. Blue Castle clients' transactions are on the blockchain, and customers have no liquidity problems in buying and selling. The Company's blockchain mortgage and automobile loan can offer unique fundamental financing solutions. Both products are currently in pilot program testing. David introduces Catherine Vegas, a Certified Financial Planner from Columbia who speaks with New to The Street's Spanish-speaking viewers about the importance of financial planning. David says that the Latin American community is a Blue Castle target market, offering asset-backed financial blockchain products that are more competitive than the legacy financial products offered throughout Latin America. Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. does not trade cryptocurrencies nor carry out transactions or investments with cryptocurrencies. All the Company's operations are in US dollars. The Company's blockchain, $BCVD, is a cryptography and security system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Blue Castle Ventures,Ltd. - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

New to The Street airs on Newsmax TV (Episode 444) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 445) its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack." Alain Ghiai, who is an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about several cybersecurity breaches at GoDaddy . The cPanel access, an open-source code platform used by coders and programmers at GoDaddy, is the possible source of numerous hacks. Hackers accessed the cPanel and installed malware redirecting hosted domains and email accounts. GoDaddy's customers experienced many business disruptions from these cyberattacks. Sekur.com can offer a business and individuals a secure and private e-communication platform. SekurMail , with its SekurSend/SekurReply options, protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur, with its encrypted military platform, operates on its wholly owned servers in Switzerland and can provide a security solution not available on those free, open-source Big Tech platforms. A business can migrate its domain onto the Sekur services platform. SekurMail is $7.00 for individuals and $10.00 for a business email, and with PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions , good for 5-years on uninterrupted subscriptions. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can greatly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth?

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The Company is on a path to providing an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI are finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics experts. They have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) provides a private, clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That's good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in on-site, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. The Company has weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

About Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD):

Blue Castle Ventures, Ltd. (CRYPTO: BCVD) ($BCVD) is the first Company in the world to have digital assets with true physical collateral. NFTs are our main traded digital asset; these NFTs have an actual painting or collateral from a real artist. Blue Castle Ventures has its own blockchain system to guarantee operations. The Company also has products that emulate financial planning based on NFTs commercialization and stock trading - https://bluecastleventures.ca/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street :

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

