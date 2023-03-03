Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Secures $2 Million in Funding to Benefit Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services

Organization to leverage funds for the build out of its Ohel Jaffa Family Campus in Brooklyn

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer secured a $2 million earmark from the federal budget for Ohel Children's Home and Family Services. With the backing of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressmember Yvette Clark this new grant will help build out the fourth floor of the organization's Ohel Jaffa Family Campus in Brooklyn, creating additional space for services for individuals with developmental and psychiatric disabilities.



"I've supported Ohel over the last four decades because I believe it's every New Yorker's right to have access to mental health services," said Senator Schumer. "The Ohel Jaffa Family Campus is an inclusive haven for families and individuals, offering vital services for those who need them most. I look forward to seeing the buildout plans for the new space within the Ohel Jaffa Family Campus building."

A 53-year-old organization, the Ohel Jaffa Family Campus has been located in Flatbush at 1268 East 14th Street since 2018. Described as a "Center of Excellence," it boasts a variety of services under one roof related to building resilience in children and families, mental health, trauma, older adult services, and more.

David Mandel, CEO of Ohel, said, "We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with Senator Schumer enabling Ohel to continue serving thousands of individuals every day throughout New York City and Long Island. This funding allows us to expand services at the Ohel Jaffa Family Campus, which includes employment training and a recovery-based day program for individuals with mental illness."

In 2021, Senator Schumer helped secure Payroll Protection Program (PPP) funding, so Ohel could continue delivering its critical social, emotional, and mental health services to its clientele.

To learn more about Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services visit ohelfamily.org.

About Ohel Children's Home and Family Services

For more than 50 years, Ohel has provided transformative social services and mental health services to communities in the New York metropolitan area. Beginning as a small foster care agency for Jewish children, today Ohel cares for thousands of individuals through a broad range of programs, including global trauma resources, mental health services, housing, and programs for people with disabilities, older adult services, outpatient counseling for everyday people with everyday problems, and Camp Kaylie. To help us continue our essential services, donate at www.ohelfamily.org/donate.

