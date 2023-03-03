Attorney General Jackley Appoints Vaughn Beck To Board of Pardons and Paroles

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 2, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has appointed Edmunds County State’s Attorney Vaughn Beck of Ipswich to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“Vaughn is an experienced lawyer in both the public and private sectors,” said Attorney General Jackley. “His experience as both a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney gives him an insight that will be valuable in dealing with the issues that come before the Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

Vaughn Beck received both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota. He has practiced law for 30 years and has been state’s attorney for 20 years, having served in that position for both Edmunds and Walworth counties.

The Board of Pardons and Paroles is a nine-member appointed board charged with the authority to make decisions of parole, the revocation of parole, parole policy, and procedures. Three of the board members are appointed by the Governor of South Dakota, three are appointed by the Attorney General, and the remaining three are appointed by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Beck’s appointment was unanimously confirmed Thursday by the state Senate Judiciary Committee. The appointment now awaits final confirmation by the full Senate.

If confirmed, Vaughn Beck would replace Gregg Gass of DeSmet on the board. “I would like to thank Gregg Gass for his work and dedicated service to the Board of Pardons and Paroles,” said Attorney General Jackley.

