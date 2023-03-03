Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,227 in the last 365 days.

18th National Rally of Diplomatic Corps Accredited to Morocco Kicks off in Salé

18th National Rally of Diplomatic Corps Accredited to Morocco Kicks off in Salé

MOROCCO, March 3 - The 18th National Rally of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Kingdom, organized on March 3-5 by Morocco Union Automobile Club, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, kicked off Friday in Salé.

The program of this three-day event includes a journey of more than 900km that will arrive Sunday in El Hajeb.

This event takes place every year under the theme of the friendship of Morocco with a country of the world. The 2023 edition is dedicated to the Federal Republic of Germany.

In a statement to MAP, Fatima Araki, President of the Union Automobile Club, said that the goal of this event is to promote Morocco's economic, tourist and cultural potential, while providing a platform for discovery and rapprochement for the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Robert Dölger said he was pleased to participate in this event under the theme of Moroccan-German friendship and will further discover Morocco.

This rally, which brings together ambassadors, representatives of international organizations and other diplomats, is based on regularity where the Eco Driving holds an important place. Its itinerary will be accomplished with the help of a "road book" intended to facilitate the orientation of the participants.

 MAP: 03 March 2023

You just read:

18th National Rally of Diplomatic Corps Accredited to Morocco Kicks off in Salé

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more