Employment: Minister Calls for Promoting Women within Companies

MOROCCO, March 3 - The Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Younes Sekkouri called, Thursday in Rabat, for the continued promotion of women within companies and the improvement of their situation.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), under the theme "Commitment to strengthen women's employment in the private sector," Sekkouri stressed the parity in the labor market, considered a key factor of economic development.

He also highlighted the importance of this meeting which is an opportunity to collect testimonies from a dozen national companies, which have promoted the work of women and have established procedures and special processes on the subject.

This is in this case the representation of women in management committees and boards of directors, said the minister, stressing that these are measures that aim to provide a favorable environment for women's work and professional emancipation.

He has, in this sense, reiterated his Department’s commitment to improving this project, shedding light on the trophy of professional equality between men and women, in its seventh edition today, which is considered an important initiative for awareness but especially for the recognition of qualitative actions of these women in steering committees.

For his part Xavier Reille, the IFC director for the Maghreb and Djibouti, said he was proud for his participation in this event that aims to promote women’s economic activity in Morocco, recalling female participation rate in the national economy estimated "low" and which is considered a loss.

According to him, female participation in the labor market will contribute fully to boosting the Kingdom’s economic growth and improving the performance of Moroccan companies.

MAP: 03 March 2023