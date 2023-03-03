Chelated Minerals Market to Surpass of US$ 7.38 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global chelated minerals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2021 and 2031. The global market is anticipated to surpass US$ 7.38 Bn by 2031. Demand for chelated minerals has been rising globally, as it has demonstrated to have positive health and nutritional effects on both humans and animals. Chelated minerals are more advantageous than inorganic minerals, and present lucrative opportunities in the dietary supplement industry. Individuals are increasingly becoming aware about the food they consume on a regular basis. Product makers are attempting to boost the supply of chelated minerals in order to meet the rising consumer demand. Chelated minerals are increasingly used in animal feed for improved mineral absorption, which is expected to fuel market demand in the near future.



More consumers are opting for protein-rich food products due to rise in purchasing power and rapid change in customer lifestyle. Demand for wholesome animal feed is increasing as a result of surge in animal illnesses caused by contaminated food, which also drives demand for chelated minerals. However, several major and small national and international businesses are active in the global chelated minerals market. This leads to pricing competition among market participants, which is expected to restrain industry expansion.

Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48078

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on type, the zinc segment accounted for the second-largest market share of about 26.1% in 2020 due to extensive usage among consumers. The iron and other chelated minerals segments held small share of the market in 2020.



Global Chelated Minerals Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in packaged food consumption, sleep cycle disruption, and smoking are projected to bolster market development from 2021 to 2031. Moreover, higher occurrence of nutritional deficiencies among consumers globally is expected to create lucrative business opportunities in the global chelated minerals market. A balanced diet must be consumed along with the essential dietary supplements to prevent deficiency of minerals, proteins, vitamins, zinc, iron, and other nutrients. Lack of these minerals could weaken the immune system and increase a person's vulnerability to illnesses. Minerals that have been chelated are active minerals in an absorbable state. These support body processes and boost immunity and digestion. Building strong bones and muscles, enhancing immunity, and retaining tolerance are additional advantages. These advantages are anticipated to augment the global industry.

Organic and nutritious products are increasing becoming popular among consumers. If used properly, these products could offer various health advantages. Chelated minerals can be extensively utilized in animal feed on a large scale, which is anticipated to boost industry growth. Minerals are made more bioavailable by boosting absorption when these are combined with organic chelates. This helps to keep other minerals from interfering in any way. Increase in usage of chelated minerals in animal feed is expected to propel the global market during the forecast period.



Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=48078<ype=S

Global Chelated Minerals Market: Regional Landscape

Europe led the global chelated minerals market, accounting for 29% share in 2021. This is ascribed to rise in demand for wholesome and nutritious supplement foods and ingredients among consumers.

Asia Pacific is one of the rapidly growing regions in the global industry. Growth of the market in the region is ascribed to rise in consumer awareness about dietary supplements. Market participants are expected to step up their R&D efforts in the field of dietary supplements to enhance quality of their products and increase revenue.



Global Chelated Minerals Market: Key Players

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd

Archer Daniel Midland Company

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Novus International, Inc.

LMF Feeds, Inc.

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=48078

Global Chelated Minerals Market: Segmentation

Type

Mineral

Zinc

Iron

Cobalt

Chromium

Copper

Others



Chelate Type

Amino Acid Complexes

Proteinates

Polysaccharide Complexes

Chelates

Application

Animal Feed

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Agriculture

Cosmeceutical

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com