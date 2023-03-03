Submit Release
BioRepublic Continues Retail Expansion with Entry Into Thousands of CVS Stores Across the US

The brand that brought you the first and only USDA Certified Organic sheet masks announces its national retail expansion and new product updates

BioRepublic announces the retail expansion of its clean beauty skincare line in CVS, with entry into thousands of stores across the US. The brand's Soothe and Calm Organic Facial Sheet Mask and its Deep Hydration Organic Facial Sheet Mask will launch at select locations starting on March 3rd.

BioRepublic is built on the principle that high performance skincare should not be expensive and that effective and clean formulated skincare should be accessible to everyone. BioRepublic is disrupting the status quo with dermatologist approved solutions that are made with natural ingredients powered by science.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CVS and we believe this is one step further in achieving our mission of democratizing high performance skincare," said Flavia Gutiérrez Vélez BioRepublic's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our updated sheet mask formulations and stronger biocellulose material are highly effective."

The updated sheet masks include 15 percent more serum, as well as stronger biocellulose material for higher levels of absorption and adaptation to the skin. In addition, BioRepublic is unveiling its new rebranded packaging that is part of the company's new branding initiative to further align with their customer.

ABOUT BIOREPUBLIC

BioRepublic is a forward thinking brand that is democratizing clean beauty and high performance skincare products. BioRepublic prides themselves on finding natural alternatives to toxic ingredients. This progressive approach led them to offer the first and only USDA Certified Organic sheet masks on the market; a label that is proudly displayed on their products. BioRepublic is a brand with a purpose, and their line of product offerings are better for our bodies, better for our planet and always yield better results. ​​According to Nielsen, Biorepublic's Lost Baggage Under Eye Mask and Lip Mask are both number one in sales for 2022 in America.

