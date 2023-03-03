Sabre Launches a New Range of Highly Advanced Polyurethane Adhesives for Lamination Applications

Levin, New Zealand, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Adhesives, a New Zealand-based, family-owned adhesives company has launched a new range of polyurethane adhesives designed for lamination, building and construction, insulation, flooring, and more. This wide assortment of polyurethane adhesives have already been praised for their high performance, physical properties, flexibility, and wide range of materials with which they can bond, including metals, plastics, and woods.

Sabre Adhesives knows adhesives. The company has been manufacturing technically advanced adhesives, sealants, coatings, and other products for specialized industries since 2005. Through years of collaboration with international teams of chemists, they have successfully developed breakthrough formulas that have undergone rigorous testing.

Polyurethane Adhesives

Sabre Adhesives provides market-leading liquid polyurethane adhesives for bonding and lamination in a wide variety of applications. Polyurethanes are typically created from the chemical reaction of polyols with an isocyanate and are available as a one-component adhesive (1K) or a two-component adhesive (2K). Sabre's new range of polyurethane adhesives is engineered to enable the structural bonding of a wide range of materials and substrates, producing composite structures that reduce weight, increase cost efficiency, improve durability, and lower manufacturing costs. The adhesives can be customized for specific applications, allowing flexibility that meets individual user needs and requirements.

Sabre Adhesives expertise in bonding technology for panel lamination has made their adhesives highly sought after in the industry. Their solvent-free polyurethane adhesives have been designed to meet the demanding requirements of various applications, including insulated panels, composite materials, door manufacturing, and textiles and laminate bonding. Sabre's specialist polyurethane chemistry was developed to exhibit high bond strength, temperature resistance, and bond flexibility. And this technology helps improve panel adhesion, eliminate delamination, and increase speed of production.

Single-Component Moisture Curing Polyurethane Adhesives

One of Sabre Adhesive's standout products is the single-component moisture curing urethane adhesive, including SabreBond, which has been specifically developed for panel lamination applications, such as caravan panels. This adhesive is known for its excellent flexibility, bond strength, and heat resistance, making it a durable and reliable choice for bonding two surfaces together.

Single Component Heat Curing PUR Adhesive

Sabre Adhesives also offers heat curing one-component polyurethane adhesive that cures when heat from external sources are applied. These rigid bonds form stronger than the moisture curing alternative and are ideal for simple assembly applications. Sabre Adhesives is proud to offer top-of-the-line, high-performance heat curing PUR adhesives to meet a wide variety of needs.

2K Polyurethane Adhesive Systems

Two component polyurethane adhesives are multicomponent materials that allow for simpler modification compared to their 1K counterparts. Sabre Adhesives provides an extensive variety of 2K polyurethane adhesives that are suitable for use throughout numerous industries and applications. These products provide high long-term strength and excellent heat resistance for even the toughest of projects.

More Information

Sabre Adhesives offers an extensive range of premium bonding and sealing solutions, from adhesives and sealants to coatings and specialist tapes, there's a product to suit almost any requirement. The company is proud to provide the highest quality adhesive products to help get the job done.

Sabre Adhesives is proud to continually invest in research and development to deliver the most innovative and technologically advanced solutions for evolving the needs of the market. With this new range of polyurethane adhesives, customers can experience the benefits of improved product quality and reduced manufacturing costs. To learn more about Sabre Adhesives, visit https://www.sabreadhesives.com/.

