Cleerly to Present New Clinical Evidence on AI-Enabled CCTA at ACC.23/WCC

Research shows accuracy and effectiveness of Cleerly's personalized evaluation of heart disease

Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, announced it will be presenting a number of new research studies at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session & Expo and the World Heart Federation's World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA, March 4-6. Onsite, Cleerly executives will share new clinical evidence championing the accuracy and effectiveness of using AI-enabled coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) to guide personalized evaluation and treatment of coronary artery disease.

"We are honored to be a part of ACC.23/WCC and join the conversation on the latest science and innovation," said James K. Min, MD, FACC, FESC, MSCCT, founder and CEO of Cleerly. "We'll show how we are leading with clinical science and advancing our precision heart disease detection technology to help address the world's number one public health epidemic."

During the event, Cleerly will show how quantification of coronary artery disease (CAD) burden and atherosclerotic plaque type is the strongest determinant of future risk of major adverse cardiac events (MACE). Executives will highlight proposed treatment algorithms, outlined by the Innovations in Prevention Working Group of the American College of Cardiology, that provide personalized recommendations for medical interventions based on the combination of CCTA quantification of atherosclerotic plaque burden and traditional cardiovascular risk factors from existing clinical guidelines.

Cleerly will present the following poster and oral abstract sessions:

Saturday, March 4: Comparison of plaque characteristics in populations utilizing CCTA (10:45-11:30 a.m. CT); Distribution of coronary atherosclerosis using quantitative CT plaque analysis (1:30-2:30 p.m. CT); AI-QCT demonstrates superior accuracy for the diagnosis of obstructive CAD (2:15-2:25 p.m. CT); High diagnostic accuracy of AI-Ischemia (3-4 p.m. CT)

Comparison of plaque characteristics in populations utilizing CCTA (10:45-11:30 a.m. CT); Distribution of coronary atherosclerosis using quantitative CT plaque analysis (1:30-2:30 p.m. CT); AI-QCT demonstrates superior accuracy for the diagnosis of obstructive CAD (2:15-2:25 p.m. CT); High diagnostic accuracy of AI-Ischemia (3-4 p.m. CT) Sunday, March 5: Firefighters coronary plaque prevalence and characteristics (9:30-9:40 a.m. CT); Elevated Lp(a) and inflammatory markers associated with low-density plaque volume (9:30-10:30 a.m. CT); Race/ethnic differences in coronary plaque assessed on CCTA (1:45-2:30 p.m. CT)

Firefighters coronary plaque prevalence and characteristics (9:30-9:40 a.m. CT); Elevated Lp(a) and inflammatory markers associated with low-density plaque volume (9:30-10:30 a.m. CT); Race/ethnic differences in coronary plaque assessed on CCTA (1:45-2:30 p.m. CT) Monday, March 6: Quantitative plaque staging system predicts long-term cardiovascular outcomes (9:45-11:45 a.m. CT); Distribution of coronary atherosclerosis in patients with diabetes mellitus using quantitative CT analysis (10:45-11:30 a.m. CT)

"Cleerly is delighted to partner with world leading clinical scientists and institutions to present intriguing data and concepts on how precise quantification and characterization of CAD improves management of patients with suspected CAD and guides primary prevention of heart attacks," said Udo Hoffmann, MD, MPH Chief Scientific Officer of Cleerly. "This evidence is critical to further our mission as a thought leader and pioneer in the prevention of heart attacks and we are looking forward to discussions with our colleagues at ACC."

