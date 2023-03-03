Submit Release
Nadine Ahn of RBC to speak at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Nadine Ahn, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank of Canada RY RY is scheduled to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference in New York on March 8 from 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. (EST).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html on March 8, 2023. The webcast will be archived for three months.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

