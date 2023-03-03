Mizzen+Main Unveils New Retail Concept at Flagship Store in Dallas, TX

Customers can experience the best Mizzen+Main has to offer as the Grand Reopening of their West Village location brings the brand to life.

A long-time staple of West Village, Mizzen+Main's flagship store has been a go-to location for anyone looking for comfortable menswear designed with performance fabrics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005060/en/

Today, they mark the launch of their new store concept that brings the look and feel of the Mizzen+Main brand to life. Designed in partnership with the Bergmeyer architecture firm, this store is the result of months of planning and collaboration.

"We've looked to create a space that embraces Mizzen+Main's communal nature," says Eric Kuhn, Design Practice Leader for Bergmeyer. "The store is about promoting discovery and encouraging engagement, achieved through a sequence of touchpoints that connects, inspires and encourages interaction."

Mizzen+Main consistently utilizes brutalism in their photography as a background against which they display fun, comfortable, and easy-going characters.

"We want to help our customers feel unaffected by what is stereotypically imposing and oppressive architecture," says Richard Ross, Creative Director for Mizzen+Main. "This new store design provides a unique in-person experience that allows you to cross the threshold and become fully immersed in that feeling."

The new Mizzen+Main store is less about the transaction and more about showing customers what it's like to feel comfortable exactly where they are.

"Our West Village location has been a staple of the brand for years, and I couldn't be more excited for how this new design brings Mizzen+Main to life," says Ryan Kent, President of Mizzen+Main. "This project is a representation of how our employees and partners were able to think big and follow through with an excellent result."

To discover the world's most comfortable menswear for yourself, and to find a retail location near you, visit www.mizzenandmain.com.

About Mizzen+Main

Since 2012, Mizzen+Main has combined performance fabrics with modern silhouettes to create clothes that look great and feel even better. Originally known for The Best Damn Dress Shirt, Mizzen+Main now creates multiple lines of apparel, including pants, outerwear, and golf, helping any man going into work, the weekend, and everywhere in between feel a lot more comfortable and even more confident.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005060/en/