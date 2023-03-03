Submit Release
Morphic to Present at TD Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic MORF, a biotechnology company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that its management team will participate a panel discussion focused on new approached to treat gastroenterological diseases and a corporate fireside chat at the TD Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference.

Presentation Information

GI/Microbiome Panel Discussion
9:10 AM ET, Monday March 6, 2023

Fireside Chat
11:10 AM ET, Monday, March 6, 2023

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor section of Morphic's website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaborations with Janssen using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.


Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718


