SoulBeing™ Teams with Cross Insurance™ to Improve Access to Complementary and Alternative Care throughout the Northeast

This partnership expands access to healthcare services available as an employee benefit.

PORTLAND, Maine, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoulBeing today announced that its complementary and alternative care services platform will now be available to clients of Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the Northeast region. The platform offers on-demand access to a network of services from conventional, complementary, and alternative healthcare professionals to help patients manage their overall health, both in person and virtually.

"Our communities are full of qualified providers offering evidence-based services that help keep people well, but access to these services is still an issue," says SoulBeing CEO, Colleen Kavanagh.

"Our clients are looking for solutions that better support the whole health of employees and their families," said Eric Jermyn, President of Employee Benefits for Cross Insurance.

Cross Insurance is proud to work with businesses throughout the Northeast to provide benefits for their employees, with offices located in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York.

"Launching this partnership in the Northeast is a big step toward improving the health and wellbeing of our communities," states Kavanagh. "Our goal is to remove the barriers to achieving whole person health for the whole family, and that starts with access to and education about the services available to us both locally and virtually."

About SoulBeing

SoulBeing is reimagining a healthcare infrastructure that incorporates every facet of health and wellness into one intuitive experience. By providing access to a high-quality network of complementary and alternative service providers, SoulBeing is focused on supplementing health plans and benefits packages to provide comprehensive healthcare options to their clients. Our provider care navigation platform integrates with strategic care partners as well as employee benefits plans offering a digital marketplace of more than sixty (60) categories of evidence-based therapies (examples include: acupuncture, massage, fitness, nutrition services, functional medicine, naturopathy, mental health counseling, and many more). Featuring care navigation, scheduling, and payment capability conducted through a HIPAA-compliant platform, SoulBeing ensures that these services are more logistically and financially accessible to employees and their families, whether they are focused on preventative health, chronic condition management, or anything in between. For more information, please visit www.soulbeing.com.

About Cross Insurance

Founded in 1954 by Woodrow Cross from his kitchen table, Cross Insurance has grown from a small, family-owned and operated insurance agency based in Bangor, Maine, into one of the largest insurance providers in the Northeast. Still family-owned and operated, Cross Insurance provides an extensive range of customized and innovative insurance products including personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, surety bonds, comprehensive risk management services, and specialized products focused on higher education and high net worth needs. For more information about Cross Insurance, please visit www.crossagency.com .

