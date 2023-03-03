Yatra Online Celebrates Women's Cricket; Partners with Women's Premier League Team Delhi Capitals

Yatra Online partners with Delhi Capitals as their official partner to celebrate and empower women in sports

Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Yatra Online, Inc. YTRA, India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies today announced a partnership of their Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited with Delhi Capitals for the much-awaited first edition of the Women's Premier League ('WPL'). Delhi Capitals, a franchise team co-owned by India's eminent business groups JSW and GMR Group, is regarded as one of the world's leading sports franchises. With women's cricket taking center stage in the country, this partnership will celebrate and empower women in sports.

The T20 cricket tournament for Women organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is being looked at as a game-changer in women sports. With all eyes on the tournament, it will rapidly become a platform to inspire younger talent from different parts of the country to realize their full potential and have a presence and voice at the world stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "At Yatra, we have always been ahead of the curve and we believe in supporting platforms that reflect the same vision. As a leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, we are extremely proud to partner with Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League. Indian women are making significant strides in sports today and inspiring the entire country. We are happy to be a part of this journey of Delhi Capitals players as they make their historic debut in this format in the coming days. We are sure that WPL will garner eyeballs and win the hearts of millions of cricket fans across the country and globe."

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals on the announcement said, "It's our privilege and honor to have Yatra Online Limited on board as our official partner for the Women's Premier League 2023. Yatra.com is synonymous with travelling far and high, and we are certain that the leading online travel company will play a huge role in the growth of Delhi Capitals as a brand."

The initial season of the WPL begins on March 4th 2023 and will be broadcast in India on the Sports18 TV channel and the Jio Cinema app. Overall, the Yatra Online Limited and Delhi Capitals partnership is a win-win for both parties, as it allows them to leverage their respective strengths and capabilities. This partnership has the potential to drive value for both Yatra and the Delhi Capitals, while also providing a great experience for cricket fans across the country.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 770 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With over 93,500 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company also operates a freight forwarding business called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

About Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals is one of the five founding teams that will play in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Delhi Capitals is Co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. The Delhi Capitals has a home in the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium.

https://www.delhicapitals.in/

