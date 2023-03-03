9482-9256 QUEBEC INC. acquired Common Shares of Lumiera Health Inc.

FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT

MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - 9482-9256 QUEBEC INC. ("9482") announces that it has acquired 14,625,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Lumiera Health Inc. NHP ("Lumiera") by way of a private transaction. The Common Shares were purchased at a price of $0.00513 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $75,000.

9482 did not own any Common Shares prior to the acquisition. Following the acquisition, 9482 beneficially owns 14,625,000 Common Shares representing 8.6% of the currently outstanding shares of Lumeria on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. André Rancourt, is acting in concert with 9482 for the purpose of this report. Mr. André Rancourt owned or exercised control or direction over 17,153,226 Common Shares representing 10.09% of the currently outstanding shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Robert Brouillette, is acting in concert with 9482 for the purpose of this report. Mr. Robert Brouillette owned or exercised control or direction over 29,177,058 Common Shares representing 17.17% of the currently outstanding shares of Lumeria on a non-diluted basis.

Prior to the acquisition, 9482 Mr. André Rancourt and Mr. Robert Brouillette owned in the aggregate approximately 27.26% of the Common Shares outstanding.

Following the acquisition, 9482, Mr. André Rancourt and Mr. Robert Brouillette own in the aggregate approximately 35.86% of the Common Shares outstanding.

9482 has a long-term view of the investment and may increase or decrease its ownership in the future on the open market or through private transactions, as circumstances warrant.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by 9482 will be available under Lumeria's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

