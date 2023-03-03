Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening Announces Price Reduction For Services
Avalon, Houston's advanced body sculpting & contouring professionals, is pleased to announce a significant price reduction on their services.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening, Houston's advanced body sculpting & contouring professionals, is pleased to announce a significant price reduction on their services. The price reduction is effective immediately, making Avalon's services much more appealing & cost-effective, reducing out-of-pocket costs for advanced body sculpting & contouring services in Houston, Texas.
Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening offers non-surgical body & face solutions in Houston, TX, services include Body Sculpting and Skin Tightening, Luxurious Facials, Waxing & Teeth Whitening. Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening experienced and licensed Estheticians will thoroughly assess your skin’s condition and work with you to accomplish your personal skincare goals. We believe that the future of the luxurious you begins with safe, results-driven products and services that give you uniquely memorable experiences that will allow your inner and outer self to be balanced.
The new prices for Body Sculpting or Skin Tightening:
- 1 Session: $249.99 per session down from $354 per session
- 20 Pack: $3200 down from $4899
- 10 Pack: $1999.99 down from $2490
- 5 Pack: $1150 new package offering
- 3 Pack: $600 new package offering
Additionally, Avalon is offering March Exclusive Specials which include:
- Purchase a 10 or 20-pack and receive a complimentary facial valued at $65
- Purchase a 3 or 5-pack and receive a complimentary choice of lip wax, brow wax, bikini wax, or teeth whitening valued at $30
Jay Mehta, the digital marketing & branding specialist at Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening says “We want everyone to come and try Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening, the best Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening Spot in Houston, Texas. Our service, care, and overall experience will continue to be of a high standard. So let us book you in today so you can take advantage of the price reduction at Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening! Get the body you've always wanted at lower prices than ever before!
About Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening:
Avalon Body Sculpting & Skin Tightening is a Houston-based body sculpting and skin tightening clinic dedicated to providing our customers with the latest non-invasive treatments. We offer various services, including Body Sculpting and Skin Tightening, Luxurious Facials Waxing & Teeth Whitening. Our goal is to help people achieve their desired body shape, beauty & looks with minimal pain and downtime. For more information, please visit our website at www.avalonbodysculpting.com or call us at 713-234-5607.
